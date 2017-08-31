WATCH: Touching Help for Heroes video goes viral Tempy and Si spoke about Help for Heroes and why it is so important

Viewers have been praising a beautiful video for Help the Heroes which shows the important of raising money for wounded or injured servicemen and women. In the three-minute video, titled 'Facing it Together', a beneficiary of the charity, Si, talks to five-year-old supporter Tempy, who has raised money for the cause by taking part in a triathlon.

In the clip, the pair discuss how Si was blinded in the line of duty, and how people like Tempy have helped him to get his life on track. People were quick to comment on the inspirational video, with one writing: "Outstanding thank you. Thank you to Si for his service, sacrifice and bravery, and thank you to Tempy for being an inspiration," while another added: "Two heroes right there.﻿"

Tempy and Si chatted about the charity

The pair joined Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning to discuss the video, and Temperance Pattinson spoke about meeting Si for the first time. "When I first saw him, I thought he looked really brave," she said. "He was the bravest soldier I’ve met." Speaking about her work for the charity, she continued: "I did a 100 metres swim. It was a really big challenge as I couldn't swim then and I was only three. I didn't drown. I then did a triathlon. And now I'm going to do a 5k." Her mum, Emily, added: "She comes up with the grand ideas. It's all her. We were given a poppy by the school … and she didn't know what they were. She was only three, so I explained. She wanted to do something to give back to the soldiers who are still here."