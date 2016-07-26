Mum-to-be Mindy Kaling unveils her new LA garden makeover The Mindy Project star has spent months renovating and redecorating the home

Mindy Kaling has given fans a glimpse inside the garden of her Los Angeles home after a recent makeover. The actress, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child, hired renowned interior designer Katie Ridder and stylist Alyssa Lewis from The Studio at One Kings Lane to complete the project – and is clearly thrilled with the results.

The Mindy Project star said she wanted a back garden that felt cosy and homely, but would also serve as a great entertainment space for barbecues and writing sessions with her team. "There are a lot of things that I need to do with my current backyard, I have to learn how to barbecue, I need to learn how to swim better, I need to learn how to play croquet," Mindy said. "Those are some upcoming challenges for me, in this new outdoor Mindy Kaling lifestyle that I've decided to adopt."

Mindy Kaling is thrilled with her new garden makeover

The space has been expertly designed to fulfil all of Mindy's wishes, with a wooden dining table and outdoor seating area, which will be perfect for hosting friends and family year-round. But it is the swimming pool area that caught our eye; lined by four sunloungers and with an array of colourful inflatables there'll be no excuses for Mindy not to improve her swimming – or at least float around on the huge inflatable flamingo!

MORE: See inside more celebrity homes here

"I have really strong opinions about colour and patterns, but I don't really know how to organise things in a space. So, what was nice about One Kings Lane coming here was that they chose the layout, which for me was the most challenging part," Mindy explained about her garden makeover. "I wanted a house with a lot of outdoor space so I could invite my writing staff over to barbecue, drink beers, hang out. I have a giant dining table too, so I can have Nancy Meyers-style dinner parties out here... or that’s my fantasy anyway!"

The mum-to-be will be able to improve her swimming at this incredible pool

Mindy recently moved into her 1920 two-storey home in the exclusive Hancock Park neighbourhood of LA, after spending ten months renovating and redecorating the property. "I was specific about Hancock Park," she recently told Architectural Digest of her new home.

"I lived in LA for 15 years and I’ve never had a second floor. Now I do, and it's a little frightening," she joked. "I'll watch a murder documentary on Netflix and then I'm too afraid to go upstairs. There have been two nights that I've slept on the couch downstairs."

See the latest travel features here.