Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have been enjoying a sun-soaked break in Santorini. The couple are filming a segment for This Morning on the idyllic Greek island, and have been sharing photos from the trip with fans on Instagram. Posting a photo of himself and Emily together on Wednesday, Pete wrote: "Big Hello from The Greek islands. Filming a piece for itv 'This Morning'". The duo appeared blissfully happy as they posed for the snap, both wearing sunglasses as they sat by the pool.

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh are in Santorini

Another photo posted by the Mysterious Girl singer appeared to show the view from their room, with a table and sun loungers on a balcony that overlooked the vibrant Aegean Sea. "So grateful that my job allows me to see such beauty," he captioned the photo.

Although the couple have been working during their getaway, they appear to have been enjoying relaxing in the sun too. One photo posted by Peter showed himself and Emily sitting on a boat, which he simply captioned: "Santo beautiful rini". They also had some fun exploring the island on quad bikes, with one photo showing Emily smiling as she sat on a bike with incredible views across the coastline behind her.

Peter said he was "so grateful" he had the opportunity to travel through work

Santorini is a special destination for the couple, as they honeymooned on the island following their wedding in July 2015. Speaking to HELLO! Online in an exclusive interview, Peter revealed it was his favourite place to holiday, explaining: "It doesn't get much better than the Greek islands, I'm not going to lie. I went to Santorini on my honeymoon with Emily, and when we left, it was one of the saddest days I could ever remember.

The couple have been exploring Santorini on quad bikes

"That's the impact these islands have. What I found amazing was that it's so busy, but it's so quiet. There's like a silence, it's just so idyllic." He also said that they have plans to go out to spend time at their family home in Cyprus this summer. "We have a home in Cyprus so we do tend to go there quite a bit. I think we'll be out there a lot this year."

