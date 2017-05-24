Manchester attack: World monuments lit up in tribute to victims The Burj Khalifa, Eiffel Tower and Empire State Building all paid tribute to the victims of the attack

Major monuments around the world paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack on Tuesday evening. Several, including the world's tallest building - the Burj Khalifa in Dubai - were illuminated with the Union Jack flag, while others were shrouded in darkness in mourning for the 22 people killed and 59 injured in the explosion following an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

In Dubai, a Union Jack was projected onto the Burj Khalifa, which towers some 830 metres tall across the city skyline. Meanwhile Orlando - which was itself a victim of a terror attack in June 2016 - lit up the Orlando Eye in the red, white and blue colours of the Union Jack flag. "Our heart goes out to those affected by the attack on the Manchester Arena," a post on the attraction's Twitter account read. "Tonight the eye will be lit in Union Jack colors. #ManchesterStrong."

In the UK, Belfast City Hall, Sunderland's Penshaw Monument and Wembley Stadium were all lit up in tribute to those affected by the attack. And across Europe the Union Jack was projected on buildings including Amsterdam Central Station, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and Petrin Tower in Prague.

Meanwhile the lights were switched off on both the Empire State Building in New York and the Eiffel Tower in remembrance of the victims of the attack, who were all leaving the Manchester Arena moments after Ariana Grande's show had finished. The singer said she was "broken" by the attack, and has since flown back to her home in Boca Raton, Florida along with her mother Joan and members of her band.

Ariana is scheduled to perform at London's O2 on Thursday and Friday, but it is not yet known whether the shows will go ahead. The singer's team are currently assessing whether or not to continue her Dangerous Woman tour, but "as of right now, the tour is not cancelled," a source told Entertainment Weekly. "Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We're not focused on the tour," the insider added.