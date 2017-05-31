Daredevils Pippa Middleton and James Matthews do Sydney Harbour Bridge climb The couple are currently honeymooning in Sydney, Australia

They are known for their love of sports, so it's hardly surprising that newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have injected some adventure into their honeymoon. Enjoying the beautiful sights and surroundings of Sydney, Australia, the daredevil couple have braved the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge climb. They were pictured on Wednesday night, dressed down in sports and safety gear as they joined a group to walk the to the top of the famous landmark, which is decked out in colourful illumination for Vivid Sydney's light festival.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have done the Sydney Harbour Bridge climb

STORY: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews explore Sydney on second leg of their honeymoon

Tickets can set tourists back an approximate of £150 (AUD $253). They are usually led by guides in a small group so they can enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view of the harbour. It's not surprising that the Duchess of Cambridge's sister has picked such a sporty activity for their trip as she has always been open about how much she loves to keep active. "I know that if I fit in at least three, ideally five, sessions of exercise a week - be it a 30-minute run, an hour's walk or a good game of tennis - it boosts my mood and energy and helps me sleep and digest better," she's previously said. "So I make it a priority, whatever the weather and whatever my work schedule."

Loading the player...

STORY: How to honeymoon like Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Earlier on in the day, Pippa and James, who spent the first week of their honeymoon at the Brando Resort in French Polynesia, were spotted exploring the city and looked blissfully happy as they strolled around hand-in-hand. They reportedly started the day with a jog through Sydney's historic Royal Botanic Gardens, which has scores of beautiful plants and floral displays, the perfect way to kick start a day of sightseeing.

The couple are currently honeymooning in Sydney, Australia

STORY: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' full wedding menu revealed!

They also hopped on a sea plane from Rose Bay and jetted to the exclusive Cottage Point Inn for a private lunch with friends. It is believed the group were treated to a seven-course meal, which consisted of raw kangaroo and duck breast. Ally Oleson, who owns the A-list hot spot, told Australian website Now To Love that they were "down to earth and lovely." She revealed: "Pippa ordered the duck and kangaroo tartare, which was made by our head chef Kevin Solomon. They seemed to enjoy everything and they only just left! It was a long-lunch with friends, it’s the kind of place where you sit down for a few hours." She added: "Considering their background, they were very down to earth. Pippa was so friendly and nice to staff."