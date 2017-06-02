Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews reportedly go cycling around Ayers Rock The active couple have headed to Australia's Northern Territory for more sightseeing

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have followed in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by paying a visit to Ayers Rock as their Australian honeymoon continues. The newlyweds were reportedly spotted cycling around the site, which lies within the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, on Friday.

The Northern Territory is a popular destination for travellers thanks to Uluru, the spectacular red rock in the heart of the Australian desert, and the national park is the ideal place for the active couple to explore on their honeymoon. As well as cycling around the huge park, which covers 512 square miles, they could also explore the site on foot with bush walking and a visit to one of the two special viewing areas to watch the sunset over Uluru with a romantic picnic.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were spotted in Uluru

Pippa and James have been staying very active throughout their honeymoon, and were spotted jogging through Sydney's historic Botanic Gardens earlier in the week. However they may have chance to enjoy some more relaxation at the luxury glamping hotel they are believed to be staying in within the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. The newlyweds are reportedly staying at Longitude 131, a five-star glamping hotel which offers incredible views over Uluru from each of its 16 tented pavilions.

All of the exclusive resort's tented pavilions are decorated with Aboriginal art and memorabilia, and feature their own private terrace looking out towards Ayers Rock. There is also an outdoor fireplace and daybed offering the honeymooners the opportunity to sleep under the stars, while a complimentary minibar will ensure they don't need to leave. Should Pippa and James want a little more privacy during their stay, they could request the contemporary Dune Pavilion, which stands apart from the rest of the camp and has its very own self-serve bar and private plunge pool at a price of AUD$2,400 (£1,383) per person per night. The standard Luxury Tents start from AUD$1,400 (£807) per person, per night.

Pippa and James are reportedly staying at the luxury glamping hotel Longitude 131

Pippa and James have enjoyed the trip of a lifetime on their honeymoon, starting with a stay at The Brando resort in French Polynesia, an exclusive retreat that has also attracted the likes of former US President Barack Obama. Since jetting to Australia they have also stayed at Sydney's incredible Park Hyatt hotel, before moving on to Darwin on Thursday.