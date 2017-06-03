Victoria Beckham joins her family on African safari and shares cute snap of Harper – see the photo! The fashion designer posted the personal picture taken on the Beckhams’ African holiday

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has delighted her fans by sharing a rare photograph of herself and her daughter Harper. The mum-of-four took to her Instagram page to post a sweet picture which shows the pair enjoying a special mummy-daughter cuddle while on holiday. The Beckham family are currently on a break away together in Africa and have been on safari during their trip, posting several photos on their social media accounts. David was initially on holiday alone with their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, but as this new photo shows, mum Victoria has now joined her happy brood.

Mummies little lion cub ✨✨✨✨ kisses VB x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

In Victoria’s photo, the former Spice Girls singer is seen looking fresh faced at the camera as she cradles little Harper, who has her eyes closed. The star wrote: “Mummy’s little lion cub, kisses VB x”. Her fans adored the personal picture, with one commenting: “Beautiful picture. Needs a frame. Mother and Daughter.” While another follower said: “Awww, she so reminds me of my little girl.” A third fan told Victoria: “Love you guys! So normal in a crazy, crazy world. Well done mummy Beckham.” There were more compliments as another person wrote: “Aww! A relationship between a mother and daughter is unbreakable! Lovely picture of you and Harper! Kisses from Manchester x.”

READ: Harper Beckham is attending a top London stage school – full story here

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, David Beckham has also posted new photos on his Instagram page, showing children Cruz, Romeo and Harper spotting wild animals on from their safari jeep. This week David shared a snap of himself and daughter Harper sharing a sweet kiss on their holiday, captioning it simply: "Kiss for Daddy <3". David appears to have been in awe of the wildlife and scenery he has seen during the safari, and on Thursday evening he posted a video from the family's safari jeep that zoomed in to show a lion relaxing in its natural habitat before standing up and walking off as the group passed by. "WOW… So so beautiful," he captioned the clip.

Mr Cool @romeobeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

While the Beckhams haven't revealed where they are holidaying, fans have observed that it appears they are at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to scores of wildlife including lions, leopards, rhinos, buffalo and elephants. Victoria – who missed the start of the holiday due to working on her new fashion collection - will no doubt be thrilled she has joined her family for this incredible experience. Before she arrived in Africa, she posted a photo of David and Brooklyn together on the break, adding the caption: "Beautiful boys x kisses from far away. Love from the Beckham's X #familytime."