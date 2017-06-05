See inside Andy Murray's luxury Scottish hotel Cromlix Holiday like Andy Murray at the Wimbledon champion's luxury hotel

When he's not touring the world competing in tennis tournaments or spending time with wife Kim Sears and their daughter Sophia, Andy Murray has also established himself as a successful hotelier. The Wimbledon champion bought the luxurious Cromlix boutique hotel near his hometown of Dunblane, Scotland for a reported £1.8million in 2013, and since renovating the Victorian property it has twice been named the Scottish Hotel of the Year.

Andy's five-star hotel, which sits amid beautiful gardens and tennis courts, has ten bedrooms, five luxury suites and its own chapel, meaning it is a popular wedding venue. Indeed Cromlix has hosted three weddings in the Murray family alone; Andy's older brother Jamie married wife Alejandra Gutierrez at the hotel in 2010, while the venue also played host to Andy's wedding reception when he tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Kim in 2015. Lastly, Andy's father William wed his partner Sam Watson at the luxury venue in December 2016.

Andy Murray bought the Cromlix hotel in 2013

The luxury boutique hotel makes the ideal wedding venue as it is set within 34 acres of private gardens and also has fine dining on offer from the on-site restaurant, Chez Roux, which is overseen by French chef Albert Roux. However it also provides an ideal base for those hoping for a relaxing break, with recently renovated guest bedrooms featuring open log fires, comfy double beds with luxurious Egyptian cotton bed linen and a 32 inch television, plus a full Scottish breakfast freshly prepared to order every morning.

Andy has ensured there are plenty of activities on offer for guests too; along with Wimbledon-inspired tennis courts, guests can try their hand at fishing, archery, falconry and snooker, while Dunblane's 18-hole golf course is just three miles away.

The hotel has ten guest rooms and five suites

In January plans were announced to extend the hotel into the walled gardens. The extension will feature 30 additional bedrooms, spa treatment rooms, a gym and a conference and events area for up to 200 people. There would also be a breakfast and afternoon tea area which would be overseen by Albert Roux, whose son is Michel Roux Jr, as part of the existing Chez Roux restaurant.

A one-night stay at the hotel currently starts at £275 for a small double room before October 2017, with prices rising up to £595 for one of the suites, which have been named by Andy in recognition of famous Scots.

