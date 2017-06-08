Take a peek inside Gwyneth Paltrow's amazing Hamptons home The Goop founder recruited The Home Edit to organise her house

Gwyneth Paltrow's children Apple and Moses are set to become the envy of youngsters around the world after photos of their incredible playroom have been revealed. The Goop founder has created a fun – but perfectly organised – space for her children to enjoy at their home in the Hamptons, and it has to be seen to be believed.

The huge room has been decorated with colourful patterned carpet, with comfy sofas and bean bags lining the walls and a large wall-mounted TV, so they can relax while watching their favourite films and TV shows. At the centre of the room there is a craft table where Apple and Moses could play games or try their hand at arts and crafts, while some open cabinets along the side of the room are filled with toys, books and games.

The playroom inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons home

However the pièce de résistance is the window that looks straight through to the home's swimming pool, shading the room with a bright aqua glow. Sharing a photo of the room on their Instagram account, The Home Edit – a company hired by Gwyneth to organise the playroom – wrote: "For everyone watching our stories yesterday, this is the AMAZING playroom we were organizing! And that aqua window is indeed a view into the pool (it took restraint not to dive in)."

Another photo showed the other side of the lucky siblings' play room, with floor-to-ceiling book shelves and cabinets that were filled with their toys and books – all colour co-ordinated and neatly displayed in clear plastic boxes. "We just spent the most INCREDIBLE few days at @gwynethpaltrow's Hamptons house (#lifegoals)! Our favourite project from the trip (and of all time) was the playroom. We divided the room into activities on the left, and leisure on the right, and created zones for reading, games, art, crafts and science."

The playroom has been organised by The Room Edit

Gwyneth also asked the home styling experts to tackle her pantry ahead of the summer, and much like the play room it is incredibly organised, with all products displayed on shelves in baskets and glass jars. "Organising @gwynethpaltrow's Hamptons house was the most fun few days of our life. And working on her pantry to get it ready for summer was a highlight!" they wrote. "We went with white, wood and glass products to hold the essentials while keeping it light and airy."

The organising team also tidied Gwyneth's pantry for summer