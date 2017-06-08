Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh land first presenting gig on This Morning The married couple, who have two children together, returned to their honeymoon destination of Santorini

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have starred on This Morning, but not as guests on the daytime show's famous sofa. The couple have landed a top presenting job – their first together – and on Thursday, the first of the travel special aired. The short programme saw Peter, 44, and Emily, 27, return to the island of Santorini, Greece where they went on honeymoon two years ago. Pete and Emily took viewers back to where they shared their first moments as husband and wife, but also explored new areas of the island they hadn't previously seen.

"Look at this breathtaking view – and I don't mean Emily, even though she is breathtaking – I mean this view behind me, and on our honeymoon we did not want to leave the pool… you can understand why!" said TV veteran Pete. "But this time round we wanted to explore this wonderful island and discover why it's one of the most popular and romantic holiday destinations in the world," added Emily.

Emily and Pete are presenting a new travel series on This Morning

Pete talks to HELLO! Online about his kids Theo and Amelia

The couple toured the island on quadbikes, stopping to admire the stunning views of volcanoes. After a slight innuendo misunderstanding, Emily quipped that she always has to put up with Pete's "dad jokes," saying: "Unfortunately with Pete around, the dad jokes are never far away…" The Mysterious Girl singer replied: "Emily I'm so glad I can still make you laugh…or it is out of feeling sorry for me?" "It's a mixture," she joked.

Emily and Pete honeymooned in Santorini back in 2015

Why Santorini is loved by stars including Angelina Jolie

Last month Pete gave fans a glimpse of his Grecian adventure as he shared various sun-soaked photos on Instagram. One picture showed Pete and Emily looking blissfully happy as they posed for the snap, both wearing sunglasses as they sat by the pool. Another showed the lovebirds sitting on a boat and gazing out to sea, which Pete simply captioned: "Santo beautiful rini."