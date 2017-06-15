Inside the best airport in the world (complete with a rooftop pool and Hello Kitty café!) Singapore's Changi International Airport is so impressive you won't want to leave!

With a Hello Kitty themed café, rooftop swimming pool and a 24-hour cinema, Singapore's Changi International Airport is almost a holiday destination in itself! The airport has been voted the best in the world by travel site Air Help, and it's easy to see why.

As well as having an impressive array of facilities that would leave many travellers reluctant to leave, it has also been found to excel in other areas such as the number of delayed and cancelled flights, quality and service ratings and social media sentiment, particularly when it came to flights leaving on time. Less than 1% of all flights departing from Changi were cancelled or delayed for more than three hours, leaving the airport with a ranking of 8.8 out of 10 for punctuality - impressive for an airport that serves up to 59 million passengers a year.

#TGIF: Whizz down The Slide@T3, the world's tallest slide in an airport! Can you guess the height of the slide? A post shared by Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) (@changiairport) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Changi airport is home to the world's tallest slide in an airport

The airport was also awarded 10 out of 10 for quality of service, which may be down to the amenities available that include a round-the-clock spa service, outdoor rooftop pool - perfect to unwind before a long haul flight - and children's playground.

STORY: A beach departure lounge will let you top up your tan while you wait for your flight

The airport also has its own Hello Kitty cafe

Meanwhile Terminal 3 is an eco-friendly destination that has its own indoor gardens with over 200 species of foliage and butterflies to explore, making other departure lounges pale in comparison. Plus we can't forget that Hello Kitty café, where you can tuck into an array of sweet and savoury dishes that all have a playful nod to Hello Kitty.

STORY: How to use the internet to enhance your holiday

There's even more to come, too. A new building named Jewel is set to open outside the airport's terminal 1 in 2019, with 300 restaurants and shops, plus attractions including a 40-metre tall waterfall called the Rain Vortex and Singapore's largest indoor garden, Forest Valley. We're already planning our visit!

Got some time between flights? Chill out with a ice-cold drink at T1's rooftop pool! A post shared by Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) (@changiairport) on Apr 29, 2016 at 10:37pm PDT

A rooftop swimming pool can be found at Terminal 1 of Singapore Changi International Airport

Unfortunately the figures didn't bode so well for UK airports; London Heathrow was voted the top UK airport, landing at number 20 on the overall list, while London Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Ediburgh airports were all listed on Air Help's list of the ten worst airports in the world according to their rankings.

See which other airports made the top ten here.

1) Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

2) Munich International Airport, Germany

3) Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong

4) Copenhagen Kastrup Airport, Denmark

5) Helsinki - Vantaa Airport, Finland

6) Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport, USA

7) Barcelona - El Prat Airport, Spain

8) Madrid Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport, Spain

9) Auckland International Airport, New Zealand

10) Frankfurt International Airport, Germany