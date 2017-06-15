Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman celebrate engagement in Corsica The Revenge co-stars announced their engagement in May

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have jetted away for a romantic holiday in Corsica, just weeks after announcing their engagement. The couple, who played husband and wife on-screen in US TV drama Revenge, enjoyed a relaxing week away on the Mediterranean island until Wednesday.

Captain America star Emily shared a few photos from the idyllic getaway on Instagram, including glimpses at the beautiful beaches and scenery they had been exploring on the island. One photo showed Emily relaxing while looking out to sea wearing an off-the-shoulder top and sun hat, with her beautiful diamond engagement ring clearly visible to see.

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have enjoyed a holiday in Corsica

Another showed her new fiancé, British actor Josh, standing in the sea and looking out to the boats that were docked in the water. Emily simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji, prompting many fans to exclaim how much they "love" the celebrity couple and congratulate them on their engagement.

Emily revealed in mid-May that Josh had popped the question after a five-year relationship. The Canadian star has since said that she is on cloud nine following the engagement, and enthused about Josh's very romantic proposal. "It's literally only been a couple of days, but it's amazing," she told People at the Entertainment Weekly VIP Upfronts, before explaining how overjoyed she is to spend the rest of her life with her British beau. "I'm really happy," the 31-year-old exclaimed.

The couple announced their engagement in May

As for Josh's proposal: "He did good" she told ET. "It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful," she revealed.

The Port Perry native plans to relish in the happiness of her engagement and admitted she won't be planning her nuptials anytime soon. "I never was the girl who knew what she wanted to do for a wedding, but just enjoying this moment, it's sort of - it's really nice, you know?"

