Discover the luxury travel app loved by Gigi Hadid and ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas The models have become founding members of Velocity Black

Whether you want to swim with Orca whales, take a hot air balloon or simply bag tickets to the hottest sold out shows, new luxury travel app Velocity Black promises to have it covered. The new service has recently launched, and quickly attracted a number of stars including Gigi Hadid and her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas as founding members.

Gigi took to Instagram to announce that she had become a member of the service, joining her friends and fellow models Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt and Poppy Delevingne as being some of the first people to trial the services on offer. And it appears there is no shortage of activities members can experience through the app; in a recent video Victoria's Secret model Elsa used the service to book a helicopter to fly her to Palm Springs, before landing a reservation at an exclusive restaurant in the area.

☺️ feelin lucky to be a founding member of @velocity.black ✨ going to be so funnn !!! 🌆 #velocityblack A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Gigi Hadid is a founding member of Velocity Black

Meanwhile Martha Hunt took the opportunity to tick off a true bucket list experience – swimming with Orcas in Norway, which she understandably said was an "amazing experience", adding: "I think the best experiences take you out of your comfort zone."

As well as offering once-in-a-lifetime adventures, the smartphone app can also offer access to exclusive events such as private parties around the world, popular restaurants or sold out shows through its "digital concierge service" which instantly connects to team members in 60 countries around the world.

Elsa Hosk used the service to rent a helicopter

Other famous faces to reveal that they have signed up to become founding members include Vanessa Hudgens, who used the service to rent a vintage car for her drive to Coachella Festival, and Joe Jonas, who told fans he was "about to put it to good use soon". They'll no doubt be inspiring many of their fans to become members too, but it does come at a price - annual membership costs £2,000 with a one-time £400 sign-up fee.

