Leigh-Anne Pinnock holidays in paradise with boyfriend Andre Gray – see the photos The Little Mix singer, 25, has been sharing photos from paradise on Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is having the best time in paradise. The Little Mix singer and her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray are enjoying a romantic beach holiday in a far-flung destination. She's been sharing idyllic photos from a deserted, white sandy beach, showing off her slender toned figure in a bikini. "So this is what paradise feels like," Leigh-Anne captioned one of her Instagram videos.

The 25-year-old also cosied up to her boyfriend in a few shots taken on a boat, with Leigh-Anne and Andre winning the seal of approval from fans. "Couple goals" and "power couple" were among the many comments that flooded in. The young lovebirds were also pictured embracing on the beach; Leigh-Anne captioned the perfect shot: "Paradise with my paradise." The blogger has also been showing off her enviable figure in her fashion-forward bikinis and swimsuits.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her boyfriend Andre Gray on holiday

It seems the Little Mix girls have been making the most of their downtime before they return to the stage this weekend. Leigh-Anne is set to join her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirwall at NewMarket on Friday; the pop group will continue touring around the UK until the end of July before taking a month off in August.

Perrie looks loved-up on holiday with Alex

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been showing off her bikini body on holiday

Perrie, 23, has also recently returned from a romantic holiday with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The singer didn't reveal her holiday destination, but it appeared to be a luxurious location where they stayed in an overwater villa with its own private outdoor terrace. The couple made the most of the activities on offer; as well as relaxing and sunbathing, they also enjoyed a boat trip and went snorkelling. Perrie shared a photo of herself ready to go in the sea while wearing a mask and snorkelling fins, which she jokingly captioned: "Scuba Steve".