The Obamas enjoy an adventurous family holiday in Bali The family have been spotted white water rafting during their getaway

Barack Obama is making the most of his newfound freedom since his presidency came to an end in January. The 55-year-old is following his holidays in Necker Island, Palm Springs and French Polynesia by taking his wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 16, on a family trip to Bali.

The family touched down in Indonesia on Friday evening and have wasted no time enjoying all that Bali has to offer, including going white water rafting together. The Obamas appeared in high spirits as they were spotted cruising along the Ayung River near the Bongkasa village in Badung at the weekend, all dressed in matching red life jackets and yellow safety helmets. Barack also took his family on a tour of the Jatiluwih rice fields in Tabanan, a UNESCO world heritage site that has breathtaking views across rolling rice paddies.

The Obamas visited the Jatiluwih rice fields in Tabanan

The former First Family are reportedly staying at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud during their holiday, where they can enjoy fine dining, spa treatments and yoga classes should they desire. It is likely that they are based in the Royal Villa – the most exclusive villa at the resort – a secluded and palatial three-bedroom residence that has its own private swimming pool and stunning views of the Ayung River.

They are set to enjoy the next few days in Bali before travelling to Jakarta, where the former US President is scheduled to speak at the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress on Saturday. He will also visit Yogyakarta, the city where his mother Ann Dunham did research for her work as an economic anthropologist.

The family are staying at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud

It is a return to familiar territory for Barack, who spent four years of his childhood living in Jakarta with his mum, stepfather Lolo Soetero and half-sister Maya between 1967 and 1971. Barack has previously described his life in Indonesia as "one long adventure" and reminisced on his experiences living there before he returned to his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii after his mother and stepfather divorced.

