Naomi Watts is enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime holiday experience at the world-famous Giraffe Manor in Kenya. The Gypsy star became the envy of fans when she shared a photo of her "morning makeout" with a giraffe at the hotel in Nairobi on Thursday, with many commenting about how they would love to go to there too.

The photo showed Naomi, 48, perching on a windowsill while a giraffe pokes its head through the window and appears to give her a kiss on the lips. "Morning makeout. #bliss at the #giraffemanor #discoverthesafaricollection," she captioned the photo.

Morning makeout ❤️👄👅 #bliss at the #giraffemanor #discoverthesafaricollection A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Naomi Watts shared a photo from her trip to Giraffe Manor

Giraffe Manor has become one of the most famous tourist hotspots in Nairobi thanks to its selling point of being the only hotel in the world to have its own herd of giraffes. Guests staying in the Manor have the opportunity to interact with the giraffes and even feed them from the breakfast table, as the animals come and poke their heads through the windows of the mansion in the mornings and evenings.

The iconic hotel is housed in a 1930's mansion set in 12 acres of private land in the Langata suburb of Nairobi, and is often a pit-stop for tourists as part of a safari holiday. But a stay there is in high demand, as there are only ten rooms that sleep up to 25 guests per night.

The actress is taking a holiday after promoting her new TV series

Naomi is visiting the hotel as she enjoys some downtime after promoting her new Netflix series Gypsy. The actress recently told Page Six that she was planning to take a holiday with her children before she starts work on her next project, explaining: "Now that we finished earlier this year and I've just completed work for a while, I'm going to enjoy the summer. Do the beach. Take my children on a trip."

It has been a rollercoaster year for the actress, who split from her partner Liev Schreiber in September 2016. Speaking about the split in May, Naomi admitted there had been "good and bad days" but that they had stayed on "great terms" for the sake of their two sons, nine-year-old Alexander and eight-year-old Samuel.

