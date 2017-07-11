Katie Holmes teams up with Cuba Gooding Jr. for a surprising new project The duo's new in-flight video launches on Tuesday

Air New Zealand's safety video has had an A-list revamp courtesy of Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. The Hollywood stars have teamed up for the surprising project, called A Fantastical Journey, which debuted on Tuesday.

Katie and Cuba both appear in the Alice in Wonderland-inspired adventure video, which is designed to showcase some of New Zealand's most iconic and beautiful destinations, all while informing them of the safety procedures on board their flight.

Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. star in the new Air New Zealand video

Speaking about her decision to participate in the clip, Katie – who has never previously visited New Zealand – said: "I was really excited to be a part of this project – the safety video is creative, magical and funny. The scenery is also beautiful and makes me want to get down to New Zealand!"

Cuba also said he was compelled to take part because he loved the fun and unique approach to a traditional airline safety briefing. "They make you laugh, smile and pay a little bit more attention," Cuba explained. "I've also enjoyed working with Katie Holmes and Kiwi artist Gin Wigmore – her voice is enchanting and soothing, exactly what you need for safety video!"

Katie said she would love to visit New Zealand

The four-minute video takes travellers on a journey through some of New Zealand's most beautiful destinations from the Auckland Harbour Bridge to the Waitomo Caves and Tolaga Bay, with Katie and Cuba seen admiring "the most beautiful place we've created yet".

The actors are not the only famous faces to star in promotional clips for the airline; in 2016 supermodel Rachel Hunter joined Game of Thrones star Jo Naufahu for a safety video, while the All Blacks rugby team have also previously filmed their own fun twist on what is traditionally an uninspiring safety message. The video will be rolled out across the airline's fleet from Tuesday.

