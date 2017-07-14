Where the Cambridges are travelling on their royal tour The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking their children on the tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing to take their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a royal tour of Poland and Germany on Monday. Prince William and Kate will be visiting several cities across the two countries on their five-day tour, which is being carried out at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and will mark their first official joint visit to Poland and Germany.

The family will have the opportunity to explore the stunning scenery and architecture of both countries, with one particular highlight set to include the Duke and Duchess participating in a rowing race on the Neckar River.

DAY 1 – WARSAW, POLAND:

The tour will commence in Poland's capital, Warsaw, on Monday afternoon, where they will be greeted by President Duda and the First Lady at the Presidential Palace. From there they are set to visit the Warsaw Rising Museum, which is dedicated to the uprising of 1944 that saw the Polish resistance Home Army attempt to liberate Warsaw from German occupation.

Prince William and Kate will have the opportunity to get panoramic views across Warsaw when they visit the Heart in the Warsaw Spire building later that afternoon, before their whistle stop tour of Warsaw culminates at the picturesque Orangery in Lazienki Park, where they will be among 600 guests at a Queen's Birthday Party.

DAY 2 – GDANSK, POLAND:

On the second day of their tour the Duke and Duchess will first head to the former Nazi Germany Concentration Camp, Stutthof, and meet a group of five former prisoners of the camp. From there they will continue to the picturesque port city of Gdansk, located on the northern Baltic coastline. As well as having the chance to explore the pretty and colourful cobbled streets, the royals will join a street party in the central market square, and experience Polish traditions – watching amber craftsmen at work and sampling Polish pierogi and Goldwasser, a Gdansk liqueur.

Their cultural day will continue with a special performance at the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, home to the city's annual Shakespeare Festival, and a tour of the museum at the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk's shipyards.

DAY 3 – BERLIN, GERMANY:

After departing Poland, the Cambridge's will embark on the second leg of their tour in Germany. Upon their arrival the Duke and Duchess will have a private meeting with Angela Merkel before visiting what is arguably the city's most famous landmark – the Brandenburg Gate – and the Holocaust Memorial.

The royals will see a different side to the city when they visit the charity Strassenkinder in the Eastern district of Marzahn, before heading back west to meet President Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace. Their busy day will end with a Queen's Birthday Party in the gardens of the British Ambassador's residence.

DAY 4 – HEIDELBERG, GERMANY:

The city of Heidelberg is an appropriate place for the royal couple to visit, as it has been twinned with Cambridge since 1965. During their time in the city William and Kate will wander through the central market square before heading down to the River Neckar, where they will participate in a friendly rowing boat race. After the race the royals will return to Berlin for a reception in the Clärchens Ballhaus, one of the last remaining old ballrooms in Berlin.

DAY 5 – HAMBURG, GERMANY:

The whirlwind five day tour ends in Germany's second largest city, Hamburg, where they will pay a visit to the Maritime Museum, which houses a huge collection of model ships, art, uniforms and photographs in Hamburg's oldest preserved warehouse.

They will also have the opportunity to visit one of the city's newest landmarks, the "Elphi", which is one of the biggest concert halls in the world and will host a special performance from the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra. Finally, after a boat trip down the River Elbe, the royal tour will come to an end at Airbus, where they will see airplanes in production.