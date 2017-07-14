Giovanna Fletcher has revealed some exciting news! The HELLO! Online blogger said she was 'delighted' to announce her latest book

Giovanna Fletcher shared some exciting news on social media on Friday. The HELLO! Online blogger revealed that her new novel, Some Kind of Wonderful, is set to be published in November, and gave fans a glimpse at the cover.

"TITLE AND COVER REVEAL! I'm delighted to finally share that my next novel SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL will be published on the 16th November," Giovanna wrote on Instagram adding: "I'm so excited to be back in the world of fiction and thrilled that it'll be my first piece of fiction to be put into hardback. Hurrah Hurrah!!!"

Giovanna's next book will be released in November

Giovanna's next novel will follow the character of Lizzy, who is on a voyage of self-discovery after the breakdown of her relationship with long-term boyfriend Ian - and her fans are clearly looking forward to reading it! "I've never ordered something so fast," one commented. Others tweeted: "Love the cover, can't wait to read it."

The book is set to be Giovanna's seventh fiction release, following the success of her previous novels including Billy and Me and Dream a Little Dream, plus two Christmas novellas. The busy mum-of-two also released her parenting book Happy Mum Happy Baby earlier this year.

Giovanna has been working hard on her new book - with son Buddy to help

Giovanna hinted in her most recent blog for HELLO! Online that she would be announcing a new book in the near future, and said that she was still busy completing the project. "I'm back on deadline so can mostly be found chained to my desk as I try to get a fresh story out of my brain and onto my computer screen," she wrote.

Luckily the 32-year-old has some help at hand from her sons Buzz and Buddy. Giovanna shared a photo of her adorable, but "useless" ghostwriter Buddy sitting at her desk earlier this week, adding the caption: "Shock news alert… I can confirm that I do indeed have a ghostwriter. He's useless though!"

