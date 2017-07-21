Buckingham Palace opens for summer with a tribute to Princess Diana: all the details It is part of an exhibition in honour of the 20th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death

Royal fans will have the opportunity to see some of Diana, Princess of Wales' most-prized possessions at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace from Saturday. The items will go on display as part of a special tribute to the late Princess to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her death.

Some of the items on display will include a wooden school tuck box and typewriter that Diana used as a child, which were previously kept in the sitting room at Kensington Palace, a pair of ballet shoes and a case of cassette tapes owned by the Princess, including a diverse array of music from classical opera to albums from Diana Ross, Elton John and George Michael.

An exhibition in honour of Diana, Princess of Wales will be held at Buckingham Palace

The centrepiece of the display is the desk at which Diana worked in her sitting room at Kensington Palace. Princes William and Harry have carefully selected a number of the items on or around the desk to show their mother's commitment to duty and share their personal memories of her.

Princes William and Harry selected many of the items for display

The exhibition will be on display in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, while a separate exhibition of some of the gifts received by the Queen throughout her 65-year reign will be presented in another of the State Rooms. Among the most memorable gifts are the Union Flag badge worn in space by Major Tim Peake, a paperweight made from a fossilised dinosaur bone and an honorary BAFTA Award which was presented to Her Majesty by Sir Kenneth Branagh in 2013.

A separate exhibition of the Queen's gifts will also be on display over the summer

The Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace is open from Saturday 22 July to 1 October 2017, and will include access to the Royal Gifts exhibition and the tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales. Advance tickets are available from royalcollection.org.uk. Entry costs £20.70 for adults, £18.90 for those over 60 or students with valid ID, £11.70 for the disabled or visitors under the age of 17, while children under five go free.