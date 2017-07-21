You can be neighbours with David Hasselhoff on this pristine Indonesian island A collection of luxury villas have gone up for sale

If you've always dreamed of holidaying on a beautiful tropical island where you can spend your days soaking up the sun, swimming and little else, you're in luck. A collection of luxury villas on the stunning Indonesian island of Gili Meno have gone up for sale – and David Hasselhoff has already snapped one up.

Developed by BASK, the development comprises of 87 secluded and stylish villas that are designed to be sustainable too. The villas were built using sustainable materials and environment-neutral technology in order to adhere to the island's commitment to preserving nature and looking after its wildlife.

A suite at the BASK Gili Meno

The car-free island has a population of just 500 people and beautiful white sandy beaches that were voted Indonesia's best by Tripadvisor. And it was that which attracted Baywatch star David to become one of the first owners of the new villas. "The search for freedom is one of my biggest songs in life; at Gili Meno, I knew I'd found it the moment my feet hit the sand," he said. "I thought, 'Wow, I can breathe here.' The water was unlike any I've seen – it was paradise. The waves were fantastic and there were very few people; I think there were more turtles on the island than tourists."

The villas will officially open in 2019

The development features a range of properties from studios and lofts to three-bedroom villas, which are designed to serve as holiday homes rather than residential properties. And with facilities such as 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping and luxury catering it would be easy to feel like you're in a five-star resort.

Fancy joining David in buying one of the luxury villas? Prices currently start at £172,000, and owners will receive annual returns of 7.5 per cent for the first two years. The resort will officially open in early 2019.

