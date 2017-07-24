Jessica Chastain goes back to basics on African adventure honeymoon The actress married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in June

Jessica Chastain has revealed she enjoyed a digital detox on her honeymoon in Africa with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. The actress, who tied the knot in Venice in June, shared some photos from the trip over the weekend following their return home, saying how good it had been to escape for a few days.

One photo showed Jessica standing in their camp at Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, looking fresh-faced and casual in a checked shirt and padded jacket. "Sometimes being without Wi-Fi, cell service, Instagram, Twitter and emails is exactly what you need," she wrote. "I loved staying in Zimbabwe. I loved seeing the animals and being a visitor in their home (Yes that includes huge spiders but it was a fair trade off for BABY ELEPHANTS."

Jessica Chastain went on honeymoon in Africa

The 40-year-old added: "There were no ovens and all the cooking was on the fire! Delicious. Loved our guide, Spike. Unparalleled knowledge of wildlife and nature. GL & I loved sitting by the fire and learning about the constellations above us."

STORY: Ralph Lauren taps Jessica Chastain for new fragrance campaign

Jessica and Gian Luca stayed at Camp Hwange which is within Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park. The park is the largest within Zimbabwe and is home to African wild dogs, lions and large elephant herds, among other wild animals.

The newlyweds also visited Abu Camp in Botswana, a luxury camp that offers guests the once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore the African bush with its own herd of elephants and even participate in the daily care of the herd, such as mud bathing, training and veterinary care. It was an experience they relished judging by Jessica's Instagram post, which showed herself and Gian Luca standing next to one of the elephants.

Botswana’s Okavango Delta is one of the most incredible wildlife sanctuaries in Africa. It hosts the largest remaining population of elephants in the world. And look- I found a new friend for Chaplin. 🐘 #abucamp A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

The actress shared a photo with her husband Gian Luca

"Botswana's Okavango Delta is one of the most incredible wildlife sanctuaries in Africa. It hosts the largest remaining population of elephants in the world," she wrote. "And look – I found a new friend for Chaplin."

A number of stars have been holidaying in Africa recently including Naomi Watts, who paid a visit to the Giraffe Manor, and Julianne Hough, who is going on safari as the second part of her honeymoon following her wedding to Brooks Laich.

See the latest travel features here.