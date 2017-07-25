Reese Witherspoon takes 'girls trip' in the Hamptons: see photos The Legally Blonde star shared a number of photos on social media

Reese Witherspoon appears to be having the best summer, having enjoyed a series of holidays with both her family and friends. Just a week after returning from her sun-soaked getaway with husband Jim Toth and three children, the Legally Blonde actress was away again for a fun-filled 'girls trip' with her closest friends.

The 41-year-old spent a few days in The Hamptons, where they went out for drinks, tucked into lobsters and had a "Sunday Funday" at a park. Reese appeared to be enjoying letting her hair down by taking a ride on a zip wire, captioning a video of herself on the ride: "Watch out kids! Mom has found the zip line… #survived #SummerFun #SundayFunday."

Reese Witherspoon went on a 'girls trip' with her friends

Another photo showed the mum-of-three looking summer ready while admiring sunflowers in a bright blue floral playsuit from her Draper James collection, which she styled with a pair of white wedges and sunglasses. "Always important to stop and smell the flowers #SummerFun #FlowerPower," she wrote.

The actress has worn clothes from her label Draper James

Reese and her friends enjoyed a fun end to their weekend away by attending a cocktail party on a boat to celebrate Mary Alice Haney's eponymous fashion brand Haney. The group all donned co-ordinating kaftans from the label for the occasion, and posed for a number of photos together as they admired the sunset on the incredible cruise. "Had the best #GirlsTrip with my favourite ladies! Thanks @haneyofficial for hosting us all aboard!" Reese captioned the series of snaps.

Reese said she had the "best" trip with her closest friends

The actress' getaway follows her recent beach break at the start of July where she was joined by her husband Jim and children Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, five. Prior to that she also took her eldest son Deacon on a mother-son "wilderness" holiday in Canada, where they tried activities including hiking and river kayaking.

