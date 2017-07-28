Kim Kardashian takes fans on tour of former £4m mansion The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented the trip on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian was feeling nostalgic on Thursday as she revisited her former Beverly Hills mansion. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sold the home in November 2013 for $4million (£3.05m), and previously lived there with her ex-husband Kris Humphries, who she was married to for just 72 days.

The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and is currently on the market for $5.5m (around £4.2m). Kim revealed that the current owners bought all of her furniture and even her bedding when buying the property, so it still appeared exactly the same as when she lived there.

Taking her sister Khloé and realtor Josh Altman along on the tour, Kim shared their visit with her fans on Snapchat. "Can anyone guess where I'm at? This is so nostalgic. My old house!" she told her followers. "Every last piece is mine. Everything is exactly the same. They bought all my furniture."

Kim shared some of her memories from the home as she toured different rooms, including admitting she had once had a bad reaction to Botox while living there – a moment that had been filmed for the family's reality TV show. The mum-of-two also returned to her former glam room, which is still intact with her initials emblazoned above a mirror that is surrounded by spotlights. And when she entered her old bedroom, she said: "This is the exact same bedding you guys and my home phones. My fireplace!"

During the tour Kim introduced her fans to Josh Altman, the realtor who she has used for the past ten years, who is now on the Bravo TV show Million Dollar Listing. "Josh has been my realtor since my first condo near Robertson – before there was a show," Kim revealed. "Before he was a famous realtor on a TV show and he got me this show."

And as she left the home, Kim said: "Bye to my gorgeous old house. Where all my memories were made. Well not all my memories, but a lot of my Keeping Up memories with my sisters were made at this house. Fun fact: This house next door was the house I grew up in with mum and Bruce."

