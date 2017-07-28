Angelina Jolie talks decorating her new £19m mansion: 'That was always Brad's thing' The actress bought the new family home in April

Angelina Jolie has admitted she is learning to be a "homemaker" following her split from Brad Pitt. The mother-of-six said she has been focusing on spending time with her children at their new home, in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Speaking about the new property, which she bought for £19million in April, Angelina revealed that she had asked a set-decorator friend to help decorate as it was something she struggled with. "Decorating, house stuff, that was always Brad's thing. I didn't even know I needed throw pillows," the UN Special Envoy joked.

Angelina's new home was previously owned by legendary US filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and sits on a 2.1 acre estate in the gated community of Laughlin Park in Los Feliz, California. And it appears the 42-year-old has had a shift in her priorities since moving into the property with her children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"I'm just wanting to make the proper breakfast and keep the house. That's my passion. At the request of my kids, I'm taking cooking classes," Angelina said, adding: "As I go to sleep at night, I think, did I do a great job as a mom or was that an average day?" Now she is trying to "be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories".

Angelina's new home sits on the highest plot of the Laughlin Park estate, with panoramic views across the famous Griffith Observatory and Pacific Ocean. And it's no wonder that she struggles managing the place; the six-bedroom, ten-bathroom home clocks in at 11,000 square feet, with an outdoor swimming pool and adjoining pool house, a home gym and comfortable library as well as huge landscaped gardens for the children to play in.

