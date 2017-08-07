Chrissy Teigen and John Legend holiday in Italy with daughter Luna The couple are living La Dolce Vita in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appear to be having an amazing Italian adventure with their daughter Luna and Chrissy's mum Vilailuck. The couple have been sharing photos from their trip on social media over the past week, which saw them first visit Lake Como before moving on to Venice.

The European holiday started a week ago in Lake Como, which John described as his "home away from home since 2007". While there, they appear to have enjoyed exploring the local area and sampling Italian cuisine; one photo showed Luna sitting in a high chair while tucking into spaghetti, asparagus and salad.

Home away from home since 2007 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are on holiday in Venice

The 15-month-old has also been "making friends" as their trip continues in Venice, with one photo showing Luna smiling at another young girl while sitting with her mum in St Mark's Square. John and Chrissy have been exploring a number of tourist hotspots during their visit to Venice; as well as touring St Mark's Square, the couple have explored the canals and enjoyed a "date night" at the opera on Sunday.

to the opera! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

The couple went to the opera on Sunday

It appears that Chrissy has been appreciating spending some quality time with her mum too. She posted one black-and-white photo of them posing while sat in a restaurant, describing themselves as "Bonnie and Clyde". In another snap Vilailuck joins Luna, Chrissy and John for a family photo as they pose with cones of gelato on the street.

I scream for gelato A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Chrissy's mum has joined them on the trip

The family's European holiday comes just a few weeks after they returned from a "wonderful" retreat in Bali. The All of Me singer and his wife stayed at the Como Shambhala estate near Ubud, a residential health retreat, where they practiced yoga, took Luna swimming, and even had the opportunity to try on traditional Balinese ceremonial costumes. Chrissy said that her "body and mind have never felt so clear" after the trip, which provided her with some "much-needed body and nutrition schooling!"

