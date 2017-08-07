Tom Daley begins belated honeymoon with husband Dustin Lance Black in Barcelona The couple tied the knot in May

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black are enjoying a belated honeymoon in Barcelona. The couple, who tied the knot in May, postponed their getaway so Tom could compete in the World Diving Championships in Budapest in July.

Now, fresh from his gold medal win for the 10-metre platform dive, the Olympian has been able to take some time off from his training regime to take a romantic European city break with his husband.

🇪🇸 S A G R A D A F A M I L I A 🇪🇸 A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are on honeymoon in Barcelona

Tom appears to be enjoying the trip so far; taking to Twitter on Sunday the 23-year-old told fans: "So this honeymoon thing… I highly recommend it." He also shared a photo of himself and Dustin visiting the Sagrada Familia on Monday morning, simply adding the caption: "S A G R A D A F A M I L I A".

It is believed that the Spanish city was just the first stop on the couple's honeymoon and they will soon be moving on to another destination. Dustin posted a photo of himself and Tom both dressed in vests and shorts as they toured the city, writing: "Thank you for a lovely start #Barcelona. #Honeymoon."

Thank you for a lovely start #Barcelona. #Honeymoon 🍯🌙💛 A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

Tom and Dustin tied the knot in May

Tom and Dustin married in a romantic Shakespeare-themed wedding at Bovey Castle in Dartmoor national park in May after a four-year relationship. The following day Tom shared a photo taken moments after the couple had exchanged vows, showing the pair walking hand-in-hand back down the aisle to applause from their guests. Alongside the image, which was taken by professional photographer Andy Mac, Tom wrote: "On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life @dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

Dustin, meanwhile, shared a photograph taken at a quieter moment after the wedding, showing him and Tom stood on a bridge, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes. The 42-year-old joked alongside: "So… what did you get up to this weekend?"

