Michelle Mone shares a glimpse of her beautiful £120million home – and you have to see it! Michelle shares the property with her entrepreneur partner Doug Barrowman

Michelle Mone has recently ventured into interior design with the launch of her business Michelle Mone Interiors, and it appears that one of her first projects is her new home. The Ultimo founder has given fans a glimpse inside the £120million home she shares with partner Doug Barrowman in a series of Instagram videos – and it is seriously impressive.

The 45-year-old started by sharing a peek at her walk-in wardrobes after she took a day off to organise them on Tuesday. "I've decided to take today off to clean out my wardrobes. All of this is for the charity shop," she said in a short clip showing the piles of clothes she was planning to donate.

Michelle Mone shared a peek inside her newly organised wardrobes

Michelle later showed off the finished result of "8 hours of organising" her wardrobes, with the camera panning round to show off her amazing dressing room, which is lined with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and has a glass table to store her accessories and underwear in the middle.

As you would expect from the Ultimo founder, her lingerie drawers are filled with "perfectly organised" underwear, which she showed off in another short video.

The entrepreneur gave a glimpse inside her lingerie drawer

Michelle moved into her new home on the Isle of Man with partner Doug Barrowman earlier this year, and gave HELLO! an exclusive first look inside the property in their first joint photo shoot and interview in June. The mansion comes complete with a helipad, amphitheatre and staff quarters, along with a fully equipped spa, swimming pool and hi-tech gym – which has also featured in another of Michelle's new videos.

Michelle showed off her private hi-tech gym

The entrepreneur posted a snap after a personal training session in the fitness centre, which is equipped with treadmills, cross trainers and stationary bikes, all with amazing views over the garden. "Serious training going on in our home. Healthy mind, healthy body = healthy career," she captioned the video.

Michelle and Doug have been together for over a year, and the mum-of-three told HELLO! that she feels like their romance is "a fairytale". Sharing the story of her first meeting with Doug, a venture capitalist whose fortune is estimated at over £1bn, at a business dinner, Michelle says: "In every way, I came to see that I'd met my match in this amazing man and no one has ever made me feel as cherished or respected. Everything about our life together feels so natural; we have fun and laugh so much, we have the same outlook and drive. Even our kids could see it was meant to be."

