Nicole Scherzinger holidays with her 'best girls' ahead of X Factor return The 39-year-old is enjoying a fun-filled family holiday

Nicole Scherzinger is enjoying some downtime with her family ahead of her return to the X Factor later this month. The Poison singer has joined her sister Keala and three nieces on an action-packed holiday, and said she had spent the "best day ever with my best girls ever" in a sweet Instagram post on Friday.

The group had spent the day on a boat trip, and it appeared to be a lot of fun judging by the photo Nicole shared of herself and her nieces all giggling together. "These moments with my family are what I live for! #niecesrule," Nicole captioned the post.

Best day ever with my best girls ever 🙌🏽 These moments with my family are what I live for!🙏🏽#niecesrule

Nicole Scherzinger is away on a family holiday

Nicole has also been relishing spending some time with her younger sister Keala. The siblings appear happy and relaxed in one snap from their boat trip, with Nicole resting her head on Keala's shoulder. "Love getting to spend some quality time with my sis," she told fans.

Love getting to spend some quality time with my sis 💜#family

The X Factor judge has been spending time with her sister Keala and three nieces

During their day out Nicole also tried her hand at wakesurfing, and proved herself to be a pro in a video she posted on Instagram! The 39-year-old appeared to effortlessly glide along in the waves, while wearing a black Melissa Odabash bikini and a life vest.

#wakesurfing 🤙🏽

Nicole showed off her wakesurfing skills

Nicole appears to be having an incredible summer of travel; at the beginning of July she celebrated her birthday with friends on the Greek island of Mykonos, and a couple of weeks later she joined boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov for a romantic holiday in Capri, Italy.

The former Pussycat Doll has been taking advantage of some time off in between filming the first rounds of X Factor and the next stage of the competition, and even enjoyed a night out with Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini at the end of July. The pair were joined by a group of friends for an evening at London restaurant MNKY HSE, with Jean-Bernard sharing a photo from the occasion on social media. "@superheromovement making move on #venicefilmfestival ... a month to go," he wrote.

