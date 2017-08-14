You can now buy a villa at Pippa Middleton's tropical honeymoon destination The Brando has played host to a number of famous faces

Pippa Middleton sparked a surge in online searches for holidays in French Polynesia when she spent a week there on honeymoon in May. And now those inspired to holiday like the newlywed could go even further by buying a villa on the island where Pippa and James stayed - assuming they have a spare €6million (£5.45million), that is.

Some 21 private residences are set to go up for sale on the island of Tetiaroa, which is home to Marlon Brando's resort The Brando. And much like the luxury resort where Pippa and James started their honeymoon, the villas are Polynesian in style and provide incredible amenities, along with access to all of The Brando's facilities.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews honeymooned at The Brando

The lagoon-front villas will span 6,000 square foot and have three or four bedrooms and their own large outdoor decks, complete with an infinity pool and barbecue area, along with around 185ft of private beachfront. What's more, residents will be able to use the resort's facilities, including the spa, restaurants and bars and fitness centre. The first villa is expected to be completed in spring 2018, and will no doubt prove tempting to holidaymakers reluctant to leave the beautiful island.

The Brando was once used as a retreat for chiefs and kings of Tahiti until it was bought by actor Marlon Brando in 1967. Now an eco-friendly resort, it is comprised of 35 villas each with their own plunge pool and strip of private white sandy beach.

A number of luxury villas are set to go up for sale on the island

The island is also a great place for watersports including paddleboarding, snorkelling and deep-sea fishing. And residents will be able to do some celebrity spotting, too. As well as being Pippa and James Matthews' honeymoon destination, the resort also played host to former US President Barack Obama earlier this year while he worked on writing his memoirs. Time to start saving!

