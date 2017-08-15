Cindy Crawford opens the doors to her beautiful Malibu home The model gave a home tour as part of her 73 Questions interview

Cindy Crawford has taken fans on a tour of her Malibu home in a new interview with Vogue, and it is beautiful. The model opened the doors to the house she shares with husband Rande Gerber and their two children as part of the 73 Questions series, which was released on Monday.

The huge home sits on the beachfront at Malibu, California and offers stunning views across the coast from the outdoor living area, which has an infinity pool and Jacuzzi. Inside, the rooms are pristinely decorated in neutral tones with dark wood detailing throughout.

Cindy has added personal touches to the home by putting family portraits on the walls, along with memorable images from her illustrious fashion career. Further sentimental touches can be found in the kitchen, where Cindy has framed artwork by her children Kaia and Presley on display. The kitchen is classically decorated with white cupboards and a wooden breakfast bar that is topped with fruit and a Diptyque candle, and leads out onto the incredible beachfront terrace.

The terrace is split over two levels, with a seating area on the top level and an infinity swimming pool lower down with sun loungers by the side – the perfect spot for Cindy and her family to relax.

On the ground floor of the home Cindy also has her own office, which is decorated in similar muted neutral tones and has a glass desk with camel coloured leather chair. A number of iconic modelling portrait from Cindy's career are mounted on the walls in gold frames, with Cindy revealing that her favourite photo of herself was a portrait captured by Helmut Newton in St Tropez for Vogue.

Cindy and Rande have an impressive property portfolio, and also own a private island retreat in Ontario, Canada, which they holiday at every year. The couple also own a holiday villa in Los Cabos, Mexico, next door to Rande's best friend and business partner George Clooney.

