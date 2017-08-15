Inside the luxury Australian resort where Chris Hemsworth celebrated his birthday The Thor actor stayed at the incredible Orpheus Island resort with wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth marked his birthday in the best possible way by treating his wife Elsa Pataky and their friends to a luxury mini-break on Queensland's Orpheus Island. The Thor star, who turned 34 on Friday, said he had enjoyed "one of the best weekends ever" as he shared photos from the trip on Instagram.

The Australian actor chose a truly idyllic spot for their weekend away; the Orpheus Island resort is a secluded hideaway that accommodates just 28 guests at any time, so Chris and his friends would have been able to completely relax and enjoy all that the island has to offer in privacy.

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 34th birthday on Orpheus Island

And they certainly appear to have been having fun judging by their Instagram posts. As well as swimming and snorkelling in the sea, the group tried their hand at paddle boarding, surfing, plus relaxing by the pool too.

Chris posted one montage that showed him and Elsa sharing a sweet kiss on the beach, and standing at the edge of the beachfront infinity pool together, telling fans: "One of the best weekends ever thanks @orpheusisland and @australia. If you haven't been then add it to the long list of amazing places to see in Oz, it's a must!" Meanwhile Elsa shared her own series of holiday photos, which she captioned: "Sunday fun day!"

The group spent lots of time enjoying the watersports and facilities on offer

The Orpheus Island resort stretches across 11km of immaculate coastline, and has a National Park, while the surroundings have been classed as a World Heritage-listed Marine Park. Facilities at the resort include a day spa, a restaurant and lots of water-based activities including cruises, diving and snorkelling, fishing and dinghy adventures.

If Chris has inspired you to stay at the island, a beachfront room for two people currently costs $1,500 (around £912) per night, while a beachfront suite is $2,000 (around (£1,216).

