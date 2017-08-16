The Hunger Games and Twilight franchises are getting theme parks! Lionsgate have announced plans to turn the Hunger Games and Twilight series into a theme park

Lionsgate has revealed that they are introducing a new theme park, Lionsgate Movie World, in South Korea, where two sections of the park will be based on the Hunger Games and Twilight franchise. The park will be part of Jeju Shinhwa World on Jeju Island, and will also include a Now You See Me section, as well as a Robin Hood area. According to reports, visitors to the park will experience "actual movie scenes" along with themed rides, restaurants and live performances.

According to reports, the park will open in 2019. In a statement, Lionsgate chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer said: "We're pleased to partner with our friends at Landing International, one of Asia's premier developers, on our first branded outdoor theme park and one of our largest and most exciting location-based entertainment destinations."

Chairman and executive director of Landing International Development Limited, Yang Zhihui, added: "We are very excited to have the first Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Shinhwa World bringing Hollywood movies and their immersive environments to our theme park to deliver a premium guest experience." Fans were quick to discuss the news, with one tweeting: "WHAT DO YOU DO AT A TWILIGHT AND HUNGER GAMES THEME PARK!!? WHO ASKED FOR THIS? What kind of rides will there be? Do you meet Edward?" while another added: "May the odds against @Disneyland be in its favour."

The two franchises aren't the first series to be made into theme parks, as a new attraction dedicated to Avatar recently opened at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The huge land includes a boat ride through a bioluminescent rainforest, along with the Avatar Flight of Passage, a virtual reality experience for which each rider is scanned to create a custom avatar and takes a flight atop a banshee, with scent, touch and taste.