Tom and Giovanna Fletcher enjoy family holiday with sons Buzz and Buddy The group appear to be having lots of fun on their relaxing break

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are enjoying "family time" on a relaxing summer holiday. The couple have jetted away with their sons Buzz and Buddy for the break, along with Giovanna's siblings Giorgina and Mario Falcone.

Giovanna said she was looking forward to the break in her recent blog post for HELLO! Online, and she certainly appears to be making the most of their time off from work. The author has shared several photos from their holiday on Instagram, including sweet snaps of Buzz and Buddy playing in the pool with Tom and their uncle Mario.

❤️ #familytime A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are on holiday with their sons Buzz and Buddy

And she is enjoying having the opportunity to spend some quality time with her family, taking to social media to share a sweet black-and-white photo of herself with her sister Giorgina, adding the caption: "Sister sister! Love spending time with this one!"

Sister sister! Love spending time with this one! ❤️xx @giorgina_falcone xxx A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

The couple have been joined by Giovanna's siblings

The group appear to be staying in a private villa with an outdoor pool and incredible views across the coast. Tom shared a glimpse at the beautiful sunset on Wednesday evening, along with a couple of snaps and Boomerang videos taken from around the pool.

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Tom gave a glimpse at the beautiful view from their villa

One showed the McFly singer shrugging his shoulders as he stood in wet clothes beside the pool, claiming "they threw me in because I'm too good at ping pong". As well as getting competitive over ping pong games, the group have also been playing card games together. "Game on," Tom captioned a photo of their Uno game on Wednesday evening.

They threw me in because I'm too good at ping pong. A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Tom was thrown in the swimming pool for being "too good at ping pong"

The family holiday follows a busy few months of work for both Tom and Giovanna. While Tom has been focusing on bringing his children's book The Christmasaurus to life for a stage show, Giovanna has been completing her next novel, Some Kind of Wonderful, which she recently revealed will be published in November.

