A look a the world's most expensive holiday - a $1million trip to Calala Island The island has unlimited Dom Pérignon and a chest of gold

Check out the world's most expensive holiday - an $1million trip to a private Caribbean island complete with unlimited champagne and a chest of gold. The one-week break includes return flights in a private jet from any America city to Nicaragua then a helicopter ride to nearby Calala Island and four luxurious beach-front villas for ten people.

To ensure celeb-level privacy, a no-fly zone will be in place over the palm-tree-lined secluded Caribbean paradise and visitors will be looked after by 25 staff.

Visitors get unlimited scuba dives around the untouched reefs, a personal fireworks display, and a treasure hunt with a prize of $150,000 worth of gold bars and coins.

Foodies won't be disappointed thanks to bespoke meals every night, a Caviar tasting class and a final 12 course gala dinner - washed down with unlimited Dom Pérignon.

And just so you remember all the once-in-a-lifetime experiences a Hollywood videographer and professional photographer will be on hand to document your stay.

The super-expensive seven-night holiday for eight adults and two children was launched on Wednesday by luxury website VeryFirstTo.com. Tim Wickham, owner of Calala Island, said: "Calala Island was historically a pirate's playground, so participants of the trip will be invited to step back in time and embark on a specially curated treasure hunt.

"With a hidden treasure chest containing gold bars and coins worth at least $150,000, the stakes are certainly high."

Marcel Knobil, founder of VeryFirstTo, added: "Naturally a trip of this magnitude will want to be remembered so who better to capture the special moments throughout the extravagant holiday than a Hollywood videographer and at the end of the trip guests will be presented a fully edited video and bound photo book."

Guests will fly to Nicaragua on a wide bodied private jet from any US city of their choice before being whisked off to the paradise island in two Bell helicopters.

Guests get a sushi experience where they see fish go from the ocean to plate within minutes and even catch their own dinner to be cooked in front of them by chefs.

The package also offers guests the chance to design their own cigar with experts brought to the island especially. When guests get home they are sent a box of 20 of their own cigars. And $100,000 of the $1million price tag is donated towards building a new school close to Calala Island, which will be named after the lead guest.