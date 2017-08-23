Phillip Schofield shares the funniest snaps with his hi-vis jacket on holiday The This Morning presenter is currently enjoying his summer holiday in Portugal

Who knew a hi-vis jacket could provide such joy? Phillip Schofield is having the best time on holiday with his neon yellow accessory, after finding it in his hire car. The presenter of This Morning has been entertaining fans with posts on Snapchat, showing Phil wearing his hi-vis jacket absolutely everywhere – even to bed!

The TV star, who was recently reunited with his co-host Holly Willoughby in Portugal, explained in one picture: "I've found a high vis jacket in the glove compartment of the hire car!" He then proceeded to wear it at a McDonald's drive-through, joking: "I'm high vis ordering so she can see me." Phil has since shared various selfies, one which showed him lapping up the sunshine in the pool, riding a unicorn inflatable. "Hi vis on a unicorn… safety first," he wrote. "Hi vis jacket in bed… because you never know!" he quipped in another post.

Phil found the hi-vis jacket in his hire care

Phil, 55, has been having the best time on holiday with his family and friends. He was reunited with Holly as the pair enjoyed dinner out with their partners, Dragon's Den star Peter Jones and The Chase's Bradley Walsh earlier this month. The group were seen sitting around a large dinner table, with Phil passing around a tray of shots at the end of their meal.

His wife Stephanie was heard saying on Snapchat that she was "on it" while Bradley joked: "That's just for me, that's great, that's sensational." Holly was seen taking a shot and sliding the tray back, but accidentally knocked the remaining glasses over. "Holly Willoughby spilled the whole…!" Phil shouted.

The This Morning presenter has been entertaining fans on Snapchat

The dad-of-two also met up with Frank and Christine Lampard for lunch one day, with Phil sharing more posts from their raucous meal. He and Peter Jones sang along to Sweet Caroline at the beachside restaurant, while a chef was also seen dancing on the table. Phil is nearing the end of his holidays and will be reunited with Holly on the This Morning sofa on 4 September.