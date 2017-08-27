Cheryl showcases amazing bikini body during romantic holiday with Liam – see photo The stunning singer looked sensational as she posed on a boat

Liam Payne and Cheryl having been enjoying some quality time together abroad this week, and have taken to their respective social media pages to share snippets of their holiday with fans. The loved-up couple posed in a series of snapshots taken during a boat ride, looking a picture of happiness while beaming at the camera. Cheryl, who looked fashionable in a vibrant orange kaftan, also revealed her incredibly toned body.

Cheryl and Liam are taking some time out on holiday

The happy couple had fun with filters while taking photos during a boat trip

In a sultry photo, the 34-year-old posed on the boat in her bikini, with her kaftan open to reveal her flat stomach. Liam, 23, posed on the boat in a pair of white shorts, also showcasing his abs and sleeve of tattoos. The couple also had fun with filters while taking selfies. In one picture, they are both sporting emoji glasses, and in another, pink love hearts embellish the photo.

Cheryl showcased her enviable figure as she posed on the boat

Liam looked cool as he posed shirtless in a photo

It's been an exciting year for Liam and Cheryl, who became first-time parents back in March after the arrival of their son Bear. Following his birth, Cheryl has kept a low-profile, only pictured for the first time earlier in the month by a fan, who uploaded a sweet selfie of the pair on Twitter. The fan, Miss Great Britain Ursula Carlton, wrote besides the photo: " Met this lovely lady this morning, the beautiful @CherylOfficial #missgb @Official_MissGB #wishiworemakeuptoday."

Liam and Cheryl have been together since 2015

Liam, 23, and Cheryl, who secretly started dating in December 2015, went official with their romance in February 2016. Shortly after welcoming Bear, Liam opened up about fatherhood in a Facebook Live, revealing: "Baby Bear is amazing. He makes me smile every single day. It's great, it's the best thing in the world being a parent, that's all I can say really."