Johnny Depp is selling the Kentucky ranch he bought for his late mother Betty Sue at auction, 15 months after her death. The Pirates of the Caribbean star bought the luxurious property in Lexington, Kentucky for £735,000 in 1995, and looks set to make a sizeable profit when it sells on 15 September.

The six bedroom, seven bedroom home originally went up for sale in December for $2.9million (£2.2million), although no reserve has yet been revealed for the auction, which has been organised by the Halfhill Auction Group. Jim Halfhill, the senior auctioneer who is organising the sale, said: "It's a gorgeous farm with tremendous potential. There has been an amazing level of domestic and international interest in this property due to its famous owner." Gary Denton, of Ractor Hayden Realtors, added that it is a "beautiful estate with a spectacular location, just two miles from the world renowned Keeneland Race Course."

The sprawling estate sits on 41 acres of land and comes complete with three barns, a guest house, four-car garage and ten paddocks, along with an outdoor swimming pool. A glimpse inside reveals that it is decorated in a neutral colour scheme, with a large kitchen, an open plan living and dining room, and six spacious bedrooms.

Johnny originally bought the property in 1995, but sold it for $1million (£770,000) in 2001. He then rebought it for $2million (£1.55million) in 2005, and it is thought that Betty Sue lived there the entire time. While the ranch was a longstanding possession in Johnny's impressive property portfolio, it appears the actor has designed to sell it on after his mother passed away in May 2016.

Johnny has been selling a number of his properties over the past year following both the death of his mother and his divorce from Amber Heard. Among the homes he has sold are the five luxury penthouses he owned in the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles. Johnny sold two of the penthouses for £2.4million and £1.9million apiece, with another of the incredible apartments listed for £1.9million in May.

