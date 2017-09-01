Kelly Rowland relaxes on luxurious family holiday in Turks & Caicos The Destiny's Child singer is enjoying a last-minute summer break

There's no end of summer blues for Kelly Rowland. The Destiny's Child singer has jetted off to Turks & Caicos for a last-minute summer break with her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their son Titan, and the photos are envy-inducing to say the least.

The 36-year-old is enjoying a stay at the beautiful Villa Islander courtesy of Booking.com, with the tropical villa offering the peace and privacy Kelly and her husband wanted from their family holiday. Spanning over 6,000 square foot, the four bedroom villa sleeps eight people and has its own outdoor swimming pool and terrace, along with a private stretch of beautiful white sandy beach at Grace Bay Beach.

Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon holidayed in Turks and Caicos

And when they're not soaking up the sun or cooling down in the pool, Kelly and her family would have been able to take advantage of the activities on offer including access to Coral Garden, a protected snorkeling area, and playing tennis at the nearby tennis courts.

It's safe to say Kelly enjoyed her trip; posting a montage of photos on her Instagram account on Thursday, the singer told fans about her "family fun" in Turks and Caicos, prompting hundreds of comments from fans.

The couple stayed in Villa Islander courtesy of Booking.com

Should you wish to holiday like Kelly, a stay at Villa Islander will set you back around $15,000 (just over £11,500) for a week's stay. With year-round high temperatures and an idyllic peaceful location, Turks & Caicos is proving increasingly popular with celebrities. Earlier in the summer Olivia Munn enjoyed a short break to the Caribbean where she celebrated her 37th birthday with a group of friends at a luxury villa.

The luxury villa costs just over £11,500 per week

The holiday comes after Kelly started an exciting new venture into the beauty industry by investing in a false lash subscription service. Speaking to ET at Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles, Kelly explained what made her want to get involved: "Actually my make-up artist, Sheika Daley, wanted to do lash subscription service. And I was like, 'I don't know, let's give it a try.' So I'm one of the investors, a main investor for Elora Lane," Kelly said. "It's really, really cool. I have Elora Lane lashes on right now," she added.

