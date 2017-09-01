Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take couples' holiday around the Mediterranean The couple appear to be enjoying a child-free holiday with friends

Could we be any more envious of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? Not content with already holidaying in Bali and Italy this summer, the couple have jetted off for another European adventure with their friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal.

The pair appear to be enjoying a child-free break on a yacht without their 17-month-old daughter Luna, and have so far visited both Corsica and Isola Molara, an island off north-eastern Sardinia. And they have each shared numerous photos and videos from their couples' holiday on social media, showing the group relaxing on deck and swimming in the sea.

corsica! @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are on holiday with friends

One Boomerang video posted by Chrissy shows her jumping into the sea while holding a float, along with the caption: "I have to swim with noodles". The 31-year-old has been taking swimming lessons since welcoming her daughter in 2016, previously admitting to People that she wanted to learn as neither she nor John were confident in the water.

I have to swim with noodles A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

The couple have visited Corsica and Sardinia

Another photo posted by both Chrissy and John showed the couple posing on board their boat, with Chrissy looking stylish in a sheer floral printed maxi dress and sandals. While they appear to have spent much of their time at sea, the couple have taken the opportunity to do some sightseeing, too. John shared a holiday snap of himself and Chrissy standing next to a colourful house in Corsica early on in their trip, along with another taken next to the sea on Isola Molara.

Corsica A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Chrissy and John appear to be travelling without their daughter Luna

Chrissy and John have had an incredible summer of travel, and took their daughter Luna and Chrissy's mum Vilailiuck on a week-long trip to Lake Como and Venice at the beginning of August. Just a few weeks previously they also headed for a "wonderful" retreat in Bali. The All of Me singer and his wife stayed at the Como Shambhala estate near Ubud, a residential health retreat, where they practiced yoga, took Luna swimming, and even had the opportunity to try on traditional Balinese ceremonial costumes. Chrissy said that her "body and mind have never felt so clear" after the trip, which provided her with some "much-needed body and nutrition schooling!"

