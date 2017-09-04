Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic African hideaway: see photos The royal has visited the camp for the past 20 years

Prince Harry had the perfect destination in mind when he whisked Meghan Markle away for their romantic African holiday in August. The royal took his girlfriend to the Meno a Kwena camp in Botswana – a place that he has visited on several occasions since his first stay 20 years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry took Meghan to the £650-a-night camp on the first night of their holiday, which was also the eve of her 36th birthday. The resort is located in the heart of the African bush and would have offered the couple incredible views of wildlife in its natural habitat. Harry and Meghan stayed in a luxurious tent with a veranda overlooking a stretch of the Boteti River where elephants and zebra are known to come and drink each evening.

Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to the Meno a Kwena resort

Inside, there is a king-size bed, open-air shower and traditional hand-carved furniture. It is one of only nine tents at the resort, so Harry and Meghan would have had the peace and privacy they were after as they embarked on their romantic break.

Meno a Kwena is clearly a special place for Harry; he has visited on numerous occasions and also took his first serious girlfriend Chelsy Davy there in 2007. In January, the Prince agreed to become patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana, and described the country as his "second home".

The couple spent three weeks on an incredible African holiday

Prince Harry and Meghan looked the picture of happiness as they embarked on their holiday in August. And sources say that Harry had spent a lot of time planning the special trip for the Suits star. "Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time. He's made the trip incredibly romantic. They'll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars," a source told The Sun. The couple also reportedly rounded off their trip with a visit to the idyllic Victoria Falls in Zambia before returning to London at the end of August.

With the perfect romantic setting for their holiday, it's no surprise that Harry and Meghan have been the subject of engagement rumours. Speculation is rife that the couple, who have been together for one year, will announce their engagement in December. Princess Diana's former chef, Darren McGrady, predicted that an official announcement will be made at the end of the year.

The couple would have had views across the Boteti River from their tent

Darren told HELLO! Online: "I really do think they would have been engaged by now. But with Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that. And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen. Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she'll be engaged and part of the fold."

