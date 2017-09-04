See the luxury hotel where Michelle Obama stayed on her solo Mallorca holiday The former First Lady visited the Spanish Island at the end of August

Michelle Obama chose a hotel in one of the most secluded areas of Palma de Mallorca for her visit to the Spanish island last week. The former First Lady took a solo holiday at the end of August as a guest of the former United States Ambassador to Spain James Costos and his husband Michael Smith.

Although Michelle is thought to have spent time at the couple's rented summer house, she also enjoyed some downtime at Hotel Cap Rocat, a luxurious hotel that once served as a military fortress. Perched on a clifftop, this 19th-century fortress offers panoramic views across the Palma de Mallorca bay, and would have been the ideal spot for Michelle to truly escape from it all.

Michelle Obama stayed at the Cap Rocat hotel in Palma de Mallorca

The hotel has 22 suites which offer views over either Palma bay and the mountains or the Mediterranean Sea, along with three unique 'Sentinels' rooms, which each have their own private infinity plunge pool. There are plenty of facilities on offer for guests, including an outdoor infinity pool, beautiful gardens to explore, plus a gym and tennis courts – ideal for a fitness enthusiast like Michelle. There are also two restaurants which only serve organic and locally sourced produce, along with fruit and vegetables that are grown onsite, in keeping with the hotel's eco-friendly ethos.

The hotel is in a secluded location, and was previously a military fortress

While Michelle hasn't shared any details or photos from her trip on social media, reps from the hotel said they had "loved" hosting the mum-of-two in an Instagram post, adding: "We look forward to welcoming her again soon!"

If Michelle has inspired you to venture out to Palma de Mallorca, a stay at Hotel Cap Rocat will cost €907 (around £833) for a one-night stay in a suite, including breakfast. Or for a night in one of the three Sentinels, rates are around €2,145 (£1,970) per night.

The former First Lady took a solo holiday to Mallorca

Michelle previously visited Palma in 2010. At the time, the mum-of-two stayed with then-King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia at Marivent Palace. Barack's wife was accompanied by their youngest daughter Sasha for the trip.

The 53-year-old also made a high-profile trip to Spain last summer with both of her children as part of her Let Girls Learn Tour. While in the country Michelle and daughters met with Queen Letizia and spoke about the importance of providing education to women and girls in underdeveloped parts of the world.

