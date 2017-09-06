Reese Witherspoon admits to amusing mishap on summer adventure holiday The actress took her son Deacon to Canada in June

Reese Witherspoon has admitted her "wilderness" holiday with son Deacon didn't run entirely smoothly. The Big Little Lies actress, who takes the teenager on a mother-son trip every summer, revealed that she had an accident when they went on a river kayaking adventure in Canada.

STORY: Reese Witherspoon enjoys 'wilderness' holiday in Canada with son Deacon

"We went kayaking in this glacier water, and the water's freezing cold because it's really north in Canada, and they said 'no, there's no way you can roll this kayak because it is literally un-rollable,'" Reese recalled during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "What did I do five minutes into it? Rolled us right into the water."

Reese admitted she rolled the kayak into the water after crashing into a tree

Reese added: "I went straight into a tree, grabbed it, flipped the whole thing into the glacier and start screaming 'Help! Help! Deacon help!' But it was really funny. And it's a good story to tell on Ellen."

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon takes 'girls' trip' in the Hamptons

The 41-year-old took Deacon on the mini adventure holiday in June and documented the trip for her fans on social media. Sharing photos from their ill-fated kayaking trip, Reese wrote: "#WeSurvived #Canada #StayWILD."

Reese takes her son Deacon on an adventurous trip every summer

Reese is no stranger to the wilderness, having played the author Cheryl Strayed in the Oscar-nominated film Wild, which she has since said drained her both physically and mentally. "Without any hyperbole, it's the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my entire working life," she told Time Out in 2015. However it appears it hasn't dampened her adventurous spirit, as Reese took a similar adventurous holiday with her son to British Columbia in July 2016.

It appears to have been an incredible summer of travel for Reese, who has been on a couple of family holidays with her husband Jim Toth and three children Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and son Tennessee, and also took a "girls' trip" to the Hamptons in July. The actress is currently promoting her new film, Home Again, and was joined on the red carpet by her lookalike daughter Ava at the LA premiere.

Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here.