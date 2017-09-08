Cheryl and Liam Payne's plans for house extension revealed Cheryl and Liam Payne were previously denied planning permission

Cheryl and Liam Payne have submitted plans to extend their lavish country mansion in Woking, Surrey. The Mail Online reports that the couple are hoping to build a two-bay garage that would link the guest house with the main house and indoor pool area. This would mean guests would be able to walk into the main living quarters via the extension.

According to a planning statement, the renovations would increase the size of the house by a whopping 72 per cent. It states: "The existing and original house has a footprint of 433 square metres, an overall floor area of 1,024 square metres and a cubic content of 3,437 cubic metres. The proposed extension, including the basement and two-bay garage, would have a floor area of 473 square metres and a cubic content of 2,494 cubic metres. This amounts to a total increase of 71.8 per cent above the cubic content of the original dwelling."

Cheryl and Liam are planning renovations on their house

Liam bought the estate in March 2015 for a reported £5.1 million. In the past, the One Direction singer and his girlfriend have submitted various planning applications, some of which have been denied. Last July, Woking Borough Council turned down their plans for a 'super garage' to house their £1m fleet of six cars, amid concerns that it would affect nearby trees.

The couple welcomed their son Bear in March

Back in October 2015, Liam was successful and had plans approved to convert the basement area of his home into a gym and games room. The original garage has also been converted into a guest house, which includes a two-bay garage on the ground floor and an en-suite bedroom on the first floor. Cheryl's mum Joan is rumoured to have lived in the guest house while her daughter was pregnant with her first child. Joan also lent a helping hand in looking after baby Bear.

Before Cheryl dated Liam, she rented a stunning six-bedroom home in Hertfordshire. Contrary to several reports, Cheryl did not own the home, but was simply renting, Nick Staton of Statons Estate Agents confirmed to HELLO! Online. The property, which featured an indoor swimming pool, cinema, and roof top terrace complete with hot tub, was on the market for £18,700 a month.