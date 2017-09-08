See inside The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar's beautiful LA home The actor gave a glimpse inside his home to Architectural Digest

The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar and his wife Neha Kapur Nayyar have given fans a peek inside their beautiful Los Angeles home. The actor, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali in the popular sitcom, showcased the property in an interview with Architectural Digest magazine, in which he credited his wife for turning the house into a home they want their family to enjoy for generations to come.

The couple revealed that they had been house hunting for almost a year before they discovered their 5,000-square-foot hacienda, which has a muted seashell pink hue and unique triangular layout - something that particularly appealed to former Miss India Neha.

"In India, there's this thing called gou-mukh. It's very auspicious if the house opens into the back like a triangle—it's very good in Indian culture," Neha told Archdigest.com. "You walked in and just felt you were in this sanctuary."

Kunal admitted that he wasn't as instantly taken with the property as his wife, but loves it now. "Neha, being very cultured and having a very good eye, she saw this vision of the place," he said.

The couple worked with Lory and Mats Johansson from the company Just Joh to design and furnish their home. The interior designers also designed Richard Branson's Necker Island home, which this week has sadly been left "utterly devastated" by Hurricane Irma.

Kunal and Neha wanted the design to blend their love of nature with decorative influences from their childhoods in India, and the actor credits his wife - who he married in 2011 - with ultimately making the property into a home. "If we're fortunate enough, until the day we die, we're never going to sell this house," he said. "It's going to be in our family for generations."

