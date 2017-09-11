Michelle Keegan goes on a jungle trek in Malaysia with Our Girl co-stars The HELLO! Online blogger is currently filming Our Girl in Malaysia

Michelle Keegan has taken the opportunity to explore Malaysia during a break from filming the upcoming series of BBC drama Our Girl. The HELLO! Online blogger, who has spent the past few months filming in Nepal and South Africa, shared a glimpse at her "Jungle walks" on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

One video panned around the scenery, showing the lush greenery and a walkway suspended between the trees. "Jungle walks," Michelle captioned the post. It was followed by a photo of Michelle with two of her cast mates, which she labelled: "#Trekkers". The trio can be seen sitting on steps, presumably at the end of their trek, with Michelle dressed down in a white vest, Ray Ban sunglasses and her hair tied up in a messy bun.

Michelle Keegan went for a walk in the Malaysian jungle on Sunday

Michelle has been in Malaysia filming scenes for her role as Corporal Georgie Lane since mid-August. The 30-year-old has spent the past few months away from home while working on the popular drama, starting with an "eye opening" trip to Nepal at the beginning of May, followed by several weeks in South Africa.

The HELLO! Online blogger was able to enjoy a short trip back to the UK at the beginning of August, where she had the opportunity to catch up with friends and her husband Mark Wright, who surprised her with a trip to Mallorca for her belated 30th birthday celebrations.

Michelle shared a video from her "jungle walks" on Instagram Stories

Mark has been keeping busy with an exciting job of his own; working as a showbiz reporter for the US entertainment show, Extra. Former Coronation Street star Michelle posted photos of her husband posing at Universal Studios in LA, and captioned one post: "First day in his new job! Good luck! #soproud."

Mark's family waved him off at the airport, and Mark shared a snap of his loved ones, writing: "It's a goodbye for a while to this lot. Jeez that wasn't easy. Nothing beats having a family like mine. All up at 5:30am to take me to the airport. I have the best family in world. The love and support we have for each other is beyond. Family and love is everything and now marrying into my beautiful wife's family, I have 2. I feel like the luckiest man on the planet. I love you guys. See you soon."

