Sam Branson heads to Necker Island to support dad after home is 'destroyed' Sam has travelled with supplies to help those who have been affected by Hurricane Irma

Sir Richard Branson is being supported by his son Sam after his home was "completely and utterly devastated" by Hurricane Irma. The 32-year-old travelled to San Juan in Puerto Rico with supplies and aid on Monday, and plans to travel on to the British Virgin Islands, where his father's Necker Island is, on Tuesday.

Sam has been sharing several updates from the journey on social media, and revealed that he was missing his daughter's first day of school due to his charity mission. "I love you and wish I could be there with you my little love, enjoy!" he captioned one post.

Sam Branson is travelling out to the British Virgin Islands

The entrepreneur and his family have been vocal about the aid and support needed across the Caribbean to rebuild after the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, with Richard's daughter Holly Branson admitting she wished she had been able to join her brother on the trip.

Holly shared a photo of herself hugging Sam before he set off on his journey over the weekend, writing: "Bye little bro and keep safe. Feel very proud of you heading out to the BVI to take supplies and offer support," Holly wrote. "Really wish I was able to come with you. It is so devastating watching the destruction. Thinking nonstop about everyone affected. #hurricaneirma #hurricanejose #support."

Holly Branson shared a photo saying she was "proud" of her brother

The mum-of-two also said it had been "heart-breaking" to see the damage caused by the hurricane in a blog post on Virgin.com. "It is truly heart-breaking to see such devastation in a place we call home and to communities we love dearly. People have been left with nothing; no home, no running water, no power or possessions – and we are only just beginning to understand the extent of the damage caused," Holly wrote. "My brother Sam is currently travelling to the BVI with supplies and aid, ranging from nappies and clothing to water purification tablets and tarpaulin for shelter."

Richard and his team hid in the concrete wine cellar of his property when the hurricane struck on Wednesday, and he has since shared a video showing the damage to the island. The Virgin boss revealed that Virgin Unite, the entrepreneurial foundation of the Virgin Group, is now co-ordinating aid in order to help the communities across the British Virgin Islands who have been affected and lost their homes when Irma struck.

