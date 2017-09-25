See inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new £19.2million Hamptons home The couple are expanding their property portfolio

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have bought their second home in as many months following their search to find a suitable base for their growing family. The couple, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June, have splashed out $26million (around £19.2million) on a seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom estate in the beachside community of East Hampton, New York, according to property website Trulia.

As you would expect their chosen estate is a sprawling and opulent home, measuring 12,000 square feet and located on a private two-acre site. The power couple also have direct water space on Georgica Pond, a 17-acre meadow preserve and a spacious two bedroom guest cottage - ideal for friends or family to come and visit.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have bought a mansion in the Hamptons

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new home was built 100 years ago but has been meticulously renovated to combine traditional craftmanship with state-of-the-art amenities, with lavish design details. The bathrooms have been sculpted with marble from Verona, Italy, while custom designed and hand-milled woodwork is visible throughout the house.

The sprawling estate has seven bedrooms and a separate guest cottage

It's no surprise the couple have decided to buy a home in the Hamptons; they have previously rented multiple properties in the area over the years.Their latest property purchase comes just weeks after Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought another mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, for $90million (around £69.7million).

The new parents have reportedly taken out a £40million mortgage on the home, which has 30,000 square feet of living space with four outdoor swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre, a full-size basketball court and a garage with space for 15 cars.

The couple's new home has been renovated and features lavish design details

The couple are looking to set down roots in Los Angeles and had previously been outbid on two other properties in the past year. They have been staying in rented estates during their home search, and were recently paying £314,000 per month rent for the luxurious mansion, La Villa Contenta, in Malibu.

