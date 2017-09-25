You could go shopping with Sarah Jessica Parker in New York! It's to celebrate the launch of Airbnb's New York City Experiences

Sarah Jessica Parker has long been a style icon, and now she's sharing her fashion prowess with four lucky fans on a once-in-a-lifetime shopping trip in New York City. The Sex and the City star is offering the unforgettable day out through Airbnb Experiences, in a bid to celebrate the city she calls home.

The actress will meet guests at the landmark Bloomingdale's in Manhattan, where they will be able to hand-select their very own pair of shoes from her SJP collection. Sarah will then take the group to Four Carrots, where they will refuel with what has been hailed as the best frozen yoghurt in the city, while chatting with the 52-year-old about how New York has been an inspiration for her career.

Sarah Jessica Parker is taking fans on a shopping trip in New York

The day will end with a VIP evening at the New York City Ballet, of which Sarah is on the board of directors, with all proceeds from the experience set to benefit the organisation. And the cost of the experience is a lot less than Carrie's famous Manolo Blahnik heels, at £306 per person.

"While my professional life has taken me all over the world, I'll always call NYC home," Sarah said in a statement. "The inspiration I find here fuels my work, from designing the SJP Collection to serving on the NYC Ballet Board of Directors."

The actress will help shoppers pick out a pair of shoes from her SJP collection

Sarah isn't the only famous face offering unique experiences in New York via Airbnb; Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort will show guests his favourite Brooklyn hotspots on an active day of rock climbing, shopping and ping pong, while US talk show host Michael Strahan will take a group on a relaxing day of golf and lunch in the city.

Style icon Sarah often champions her hometown on social media, and recently recommended another of her favourite haunts in Manhattan to fans. Sharing a photo of herself with TV host Andy Cohem, Sarah revealed they were dining at Cornelia Street Café, which she described as a "Greenwich Village Insitute".

