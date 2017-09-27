Loading the player...

See the luxury Toronto hotel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying The Prince is hosting the Invictus Games in Toronto

Prince Harry is staying in one of Toronto's most prestigious hotels while hosting the Invictus Games in the city. The royal is reportedly staying in a suite at the Fairmont Royal York hotel with his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

It is not known which suite Harry and Meghan are staying in, but it is likely they have rented the luxurious Royal Suite, which comes complete with a bar and 16-seater dining room, and costs around £1,400 per night.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be staying at the Fairmont Royal York hotel

The historic hotel will no doubt have come highly recommended by Harry's family; the British royals often choose the Fairmont as their base during their visits to Canada. The Queen stays in the Royal Suite at Fairmont Royal York whenever she is in Toronto, as did her parents George VI and the Queen Mother.

The Fairmont Royal York hotel opened in 1929 and has recently completed a five-year refurbishment. And the team are clearly proud of their royal connections, as a portrait of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh hangs in the lobby.

The Queen stays in the Royal Suite during her visits to Canada

Prince Harry has made several trips to Toronto over the past year to visit Meghan, who lives in the city while filming her role on the US drama Suits. The 33-year-old typically stays with Meghan at her house, but it appears this time they have decided to use the Fairmont in downtown Toronto as their base.

The couple made their first official appearance together as a couple on Monday, with Meghan joining Harry to watch wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square. The pair arrived hand-in-hand to watch the game, with body language expert Andrea Lindsay telling HELLO! Online that the couple appeared "happy and relaxed" in each other's company.

Prince Harry made his first official appearance with Meghan on Monday

"Harry is clearly the dominant partner in the relationship and is protective of Meghan," she said. "Meghan seems happy to let Harry take the lead and is yet to be completely comfortable with them being in the public eye together. We shall have to watch this space to see if there are any announcements in the near future!"

